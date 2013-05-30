Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Susan Heide-Wexell from Belleville has been named the April Pearl of the Month. The Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Susan's love for Girl Scouting started at a young age – she joined as a Girl Scout Daisy at age six and now recruits Girl Scout leaders in the O'Fallon/Shiloh area. Since 2008, she has personally signed on 25 new Girl Scout Leaders and helped start six new troops! Susan is also a school liaison, helping continue a great relationship between local schools and Girl Scouts. She coordinates service unit events, volunteers at day camps and is a GSSI delegate. On top of all of these positions, she is a leader of Girl Scout Junior Troop #234.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today's Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

