GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Lynette Melton-Wolfe from Granite City has been named GSSI’s September Pearl of the Month. GSSI’s Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Lynette planned and held the first-ever twilight Day Camp for Service Unit 102 this year. The day camp was attended by more than 70 campers and lots of adult volunteers. During the day camp, girls learned cake decorating, kitchen chemistry and dinner party basics. They also played life-sized games like Candyland and Cracker Jack Jenga. At the end of the week, 25 girls spent the night. Lynette says her measure of success for the day camp was how many hugs she received from girls and adults who want to attend the Granite City Day Camp again next year.

“We are pleased to present Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ September Pearl of the Month Award to Lynette Melton-Wolfe said Villie M. Appoo, Chief Executive Officer. “Lynette well represents our volunteers and how dedicated they are to providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience to our nearly 14,000 girls.”

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

