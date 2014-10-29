Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Jason Dothager from Staunton have been named GSSI’s October Pearl of the Month. GSSI’s Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Jason is the father of four Girl Scouts. He takes an active Girl Scout role, serving as co-leader of a troop and has also stepped up to help with other activities for the Service Unit. He initiated the “He & Me” campout last year which attracted over 20 girls and their “He’s” for a day of fun outdoor activities. Following the success of this event, he recruited other dads to help plan for this year. Jason has also become the leader of a STEM group which resulted in the recruitment of three new Girl Scouts! The Staunton area day camp also benefitted from Jason’s certifications in archery and canoeing, which allows girls the opportunity to enjoy these activities while at camp. He is known as an example to other who always says “What can I do to help?”

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692 or Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

