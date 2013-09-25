Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Jaime Watkins from Jonesboro has been named the September Pearl of the Month. The Pearl of the Month Award recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer who has delivered service beyond expectations and helped to ensure that the approximately 14,000 Girl Scouts in southern Illinois benefit from a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Nominees must meet several criteria, including completion of all required training for his or her volunteer position as well as providing outstanding service to his or her Service Unit or the Council.

Jaime is an event planner for Service Unit 72. She planned and conducted a “Pink Out” for Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday and planned a service unit trip for 56 girls and their leaders to Savannah, Ga., the home of the Girl Scouts’ founder. Currently she is planning two events for older girls so they can develop their leadership skills and work with and mentor younger Girl Scouts. Jaime is committed to teaching girls the history of Girl Scouts while at the same time helping them to develop their leadership skills.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692 or Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.





