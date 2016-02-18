Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ OOPS! robotics team from O’Fallon has had an incredibly successful FIRST Tech Challenge competition season! 

This dedicated team of girls has qualified for both the Illinois and Missouri State Championships. 

Along the way, the OOPS! team also brought home various awards including the Motivate Award, Connect Award and Think Award as well as a second place finish for the Inspire Award. 

Girl Scouts receives funding from AT&T, Monsanto and United Way to advance STEM programs for girls in southern Illinois. 

Congratulations to the OOPS! robotics team!

