Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Dalaney Plott from Anna, Illinois and Shelby Wratchford from Fults, Illinois have been selected as its 2014 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners. The girls were recognized April 5 at GSSI’s annual All That Glitters Ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn in O’Fallon. In addition to earning this prestigious award, each girl receives a $500 scholarship for the college or university she will attend this fall. Dalaney is the daughter of Juanita and Billie Plott and Shelby is the daughter of Jamie and Phillip Wratchford.

Dalaney is from Troop #8542 in Anna and has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. She has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest award for girls in Girl Scouting and recognizes leadership, effort, and impact that Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors have on their community. Only about 5% of Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award. Currently, Dalaney attends Anna-Jonesboro Community High School and plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University upon graduation where she will pursue a bachelors degree in History.

“Girl Scouting is an extraordinary way of life,” said Plott. “Girl Scouts provided me with incredible opportunities to discover more about myself, establish leadership skills, and give back to my community.” As part of her Girl Scout community service, Dalaney helped plan and implement a Homework Pals Tutoring Program in 2013 which helps younger students with their homework by providing them a high school tutor.

Shelby is from Fults and has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. She currently attends University of Missouri “MU High” and wants to attend college to pursue a degree in Art Conservation. Shelby earned her Girl Scout Bronze Award in 2007 and is currently working on her Girl Scout Gold Award.

“The most memorable part of Girl Scouting has been the opportunity to travel both domestically and internationally,” Wratchford said. “I attended a Camporee in Wisconsin and most recently spent 10 amazing days in Paris, France as part of the Girl Scout’s Destination Program.” Shelby added that she has also learned leadership skills in Girl Scouting and believes the best leaders lead by example with kindness, patience and sincerity.

“We are so pleased to honor Dalaney and Shelby with our Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarship,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “Both of these exceptional young women have done amazing things in their Girl Scout journey and have been very active in providing community service to people in their communities. They both are great examples of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ mission of Building Leaders for America,” Appoo added.

The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual Brownie Haunted Camp, which is planned, organized and conducted by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois older Girl Scouts. The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are a great example of girls working together to make the world a better place.

GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSSI’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at (618) 242-5079 or Jay Strobel at (618) 692-0692.

