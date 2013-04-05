Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Rebecca Boehning and Caitlin Cronin from O’Fallon have been selected as its 2013 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts. The girls will be recognized April 7 at GSSI’s annual All That Glitters Ceremony to be held at Lindenwood Auditorium in Belleville. In addition to earning this prestigious award, each girl receives a $500 scholarship for the college or university they will attend this fall. Rebecca is the daughter of Stephanie and Jon Boehning and Caitlin is the daughter Cheryl “C” Cronin.

Rebecca is from Troop #296 in O’Fallon. She has earned all three of the highest awards in Girl Scouting - the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award - which earned her the Trifecta Award. Rebecca is involved in many clubs and teams, has served numerous organizations and has received several academic achievements. Rebecca plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she will pursue a degree in chemical engineering to help her work toward perfecting alternative sources of fuel.

Caitlin is from Troop #541 in O’Fallon. She has served as a Delegate, a GSSI Apprentice, an Ex-Officio Board Member and she was on the planning committee for the Century Celebration for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Caitlin has contributed to the success of many other programs and camps, and she has also earned her Girl Scout Bronze Award and Girl Scout Silver Award. She participates in several clubs and teams and enjoys volunteering in her community. Caitlin plans to attend college and major in Elementary Education to fulfill her dream to become a teacher.

“We are so pleased to honor Rebecca and Caitlin with our Outstanding Girl Scouts Scholarship,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “Both of these exceptional young women have done amazing things in their Girl Scout journey and have been very active in providing community service to people in their communities. They both are great examples of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ mission of Building Leaders for America,” Appoo added.

The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual Brownie Haunted Camp, which is planned, organized and conduct by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois older Girl Scouts. The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are a great example of girls working together to make the world a better place.

GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSSI’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at (618) 242-5079 or Jay Strobel at (618) 692-0692.

