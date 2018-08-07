GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) hosted two STEM Camps in the month of July that were sponsored by a $2,500 grant from Phillips 66 – Wood River Refinery. Phillips 66 has been a continuous supporter of Girl Scouts since 1996 and a supporter of STEM Camp since 2016.

GSSI had 77 girls attend Mini STEM Camp on July 12-13 and 56 girls who attended STEM Camp 6 July 16-20 at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville, IL. Girls in grades K-3 who attended Mini STEM earned their first in the Robotics badge series and the first in the Mechanical Engineering badge series. They also studied invertebrates in the pond and created their own kaleidoscopes. Girls in grades 4-12 who attended STEM Camp 6 earned their Think Like An Engineer Journey and did some hands on science experiments that were rated favorites from years past. Activities included a visit from the Madison County Sherriff deputy to talk about the math involved in accident reconstruction, flying motorized paper airplanes, creating a carousel that works by convection, and discovering how to use chemistry to create art projects.

“The generous funding provided by Phillips 66 allowed us to give each girl who attended camp a truly hands-on camp experience,” said GSSI STEM Program Manager, Emily Stanley. “Girls were able to wire circuits, experiment with chemistry and physics, and learn more about careers in STEM. Community partners are so important to girls’ successes in the STEM field; the ability to meet and talk with someone in a science field makes these careers seem more attainable.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

