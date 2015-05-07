Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois hosts East St. Louis High School After School Program at Camp Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On May 5, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) hosted students from East St. Louis School District 189's Century 21 after school program at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville. Students shot archery, roasted s'mores and enjoyed a warm spring afternoon outdoors. Article continues after sponsor message GSSI has been working with District 189 to deliver the "Imagine Your STEM Future" program that was funded by a partnership between Girl Scouts of the USA and AT&T. The program combines the Girl Scout Leadership Experience with activities designed to inspire even more girls to pursue careers in STEM fields. This year, GSSI has delivered the Imagine Your STEM Future program to 188 girls at East St. Louis Senior High School and will return to the district's Ninth Grade Academy later this month. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip