GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois celebrated outstanding volunteers and Girl Scouts who earned awards for their achievements at our third annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony. These standouts exemplify our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. The ceremony was held on Sunday, May 19 at the DoubleTree Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Girl Scouts, volunteers, and their families from the 40-county jurisdiction gathered together to celebrate this year’s award recipients.

Girl Awards

Gold Award Girl Scouts

Thirteen Girl Scouts were recognized for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award – the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. In addition, nine of these girls also earned their Trifecta Award by earning all three of the highest awards for girls – the Girl Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards. Gold Award Girl Scouts are recognized leaders in their communities. As they partner with local leaders to solve problems in their communities and beyond, they discover the power of bringing together a team to effect measurable, lasting change. These 13 girls did just that – they are world changers.

Violet Barnett

Trifecta Recipient

Troy, Illinois

Project: Bike Through History

Troop #578

Kennedy Cason

East St. Louis, Illinois

Project: Aging with an Attitude

Troop #876

Emily Dunn

Trifecta Recipient

Belleville, Illinois

Project: Mercy Mat Project

Troop #537

Bella Durbin

Trifecta Recipient

Shiloh, Illinois

Project: Increasing Mental Health Awareness

Troop #530

Creighton Endsley

Trifecta Recipient

Shiloh, Illinois

Project: Forensic and True Crime Club

Troop #530

Rachel Feder

Trifecta Recipient

New Athens, Illinois

Project: Bags to Educate

Troop #1051

Kameron Gresham

Trifecta Recipient

Shiloh, Illinois

Project: Safe in Faith

Troop #530

Hadley Hagler

Trifecta Recipient

Shumway, Illinois

Project: Build the Community

Troop #2647

Theo Jackson

O’Fallon, Illinois

Project: Rebrand Our Mind: The Mental Aftermath

Troop #213

Jennifer McDermott

Marion, Illinois

Project: The Sensory Room

Troop #8077

Gabrielle McQuay

Trifecta Recipient

Medora, Illinois

Project: Lori Schultz Memorial Reading Garden

Troop #235

Elise Passalacqua

Trifecta Recipient

Teutopolis, Illinois

Project: Operation Super Daisies

Troop #2555

Emma Tolppanen

Charleston, Illinois

Project: Douglas-Hart Nature Center Nesting Box Monitoring Program

Troop #2065

Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is proud to announce that 10 members of the Class of 2024 have been awarded the Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarship.

Elizabeth Back

Anna, Illinois

Troop #8548

Evie Ballard

Effingham, Illinois

Troop #2036

Cheyenne Brundies

Brussels, Illinois

Troop #405

Leah Connelly

Troy, Illinois

Troop #258

Hadley Hagler

Shumway, Illinois

Troop #2647

Haley Kelly

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #258

Emily Pinkel

Edwardsville, Illinois

Juliette

Kayla Romey

Fairview Heights, Illinois

Troop #233

Megan Roseman

Collinsville, Illinois

Troop #438

Lillian Seresbeno

Marion, Illinois

Troop #8250

Silver Award Girl Scouts

Girl Scout Cadettes (girls in grades 6-8) earn the Silver Award by researching an issue, making a plan to address it, and then taking action to improve their communities. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois celebrated 49 Girl Scouts who earned the Silver Award.

Troop #8643 from the Jefferson County area

Project: Warm and Fuzzy Hugs

Aubria Eckles, Baylee Nichols, and Alyson Peterson

Troop #8313 from the South Randolph County area

Project: Flag Ceremonies

Aubrey Armstrong, Kamryn Patterson, Savanna Stacy, and Ella Tripp

Troop #8292 from the Wayne/Hamilton/White County area

Project: World Thinking Day

Chloe Guard

Troop #8918 from the West Williamson County area

Project: Activities for Seniors

Olivia Dunaway, Madilyn King, Lily Sims, and Grace Wemmer

Troop #235 from the Jersey/Calhoun County area

Project: Updating Shipman Cemetery

Claire Meininger

Troop #819 from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Project: Treehouse Wildlife Critter Boxes

Annie Beavers, Mignonette Cygne, and Rebeca Elzie

Troop #3 from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Project: Reading Bench Project

Madeline Feldmann, Savannah Nunn, Maribel Paty, and Eleanor Reynolds

Troop #768 from the Troy/St. Jacob area

Project: Triad Middle School Boom Boom Box

Morgan Barnett, Katie Hellrung, and Savannah Russell

Troop #80 from the Highland area

Project: Exchanging Forgotten Books

Lily Braundmeier

Troop #80 from the Highland area

Project: More Than Books

Elena Batek

Troop #742 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Project: Summer for Seniors

Vivian Streit and Celina Zabala

Troop #121 from the ClinClair area

Project: The Blacktop Canvas

Josie Detmer, Mallory Sommers, Hannah Thompson, and Maisyn Wittenstrom

Troop #191 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: Badge Boxes

Abygail Bagby and Ellaina Jenkins

Troop #191 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: The Butterfly Project

Michaela Wentz

Troop #607 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: Stand Out Trash Cans

Khloe Manno

Troop #607 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: Little Free Library

Kara Kramer

Troop #431 from the New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg area

Project: Conservation Education for Southern Illinois

Caitlen Anderson, Lily Maitret, Alaina Morgan, and Lillian Skaer

Troop #438 from the New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg area

Project: School Paper Recycling Program

Alexandria DeMange, Adriyanna Gutierrez, Justine Neal, and Lilliana Sanchez

Troop #781 from the Waterloo area

Project: Kindness Rocks at the Library

Lainey Davis

Troop #781 from the Waterloo area

Project: Out of this World Crafting Station

Elanor Martin

Troop #2108 from the Effingham County area

Project: Cookbooks for a Cause

Elaina Gaffin and Ellie Hoene

Troop #2545 from the Western Coles/Cumberland County area

Project: All Inclusive Coloring Book

Madison Sears

Girl Scout President’s Volunteer Service Award

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

Abygail Bagby – Troop #191 from the Belleville/Swansea area (earned Gold)

Michaela Wentz – Troop #191 from the Belleville/Swansea area (earned Bronze)

Adult Awards

The Girl Scout Movement would not be possible without the passion and dedication of adult volunteers. Thirty-eight individual Girl Scout adult awards were presented during the day. In addition, 10 Service Unit Teams were presented with the President’s Award for their outstanding efforts.

Thanks Badge II

Karlene Hoefener – serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Karlene first started as a Girl Scout Volunteer by becoming a Troop Cookie Parent for her daughter's troop. Her daughter is now in her 30s, and Karlene continues to make a difference for the Girl Scouts in her area and beyond! For more than 20 years, she has served in a myriad of positions, including Troop Leader and Co-Leader, Service Unit Registrar, Treasurer, Director, and Cookie Manager, and more. She is known for being respectful, warm, influential, and very reliable. Many times, a crucial role was filled or a priceless opportunity was available because Karlene enthusiastically stepped up to take the lead. As one of her nominees said, "Karlene never fails to go above and beyond any role she finds herself in."

One of her most renowned roles has been as Day Camp Director. Karlene has been the backbone of the SU 201 Day Camp, missing only three summers since 2004 – one to celebrate her 30th wedding anniversary with a well-deserved vacation, and two summers when all day camps were cancelled due to COVID-19. Her dedication and spirit have ensured that Service Unit 201 continues to host one of the council's largest summer camps.

In addition, Karlene spreads a special love for the Girl Scout Gold Award. She has guided 35 girls to earn their Gold Award over the years - including many girls who were not in her troop or even service unit! So many girls and young women cite Karlene as a positive role model, cheerleader, and inspiration who encouraged them to reach their potential. Many continue to maintain a lifelong friendship with her.

As one of her nominees said, "She has changed the lives of Girl Scouts of all ages and adult volunteers. She is truly deserving of our thanks for so very much."

Thanks Badge

Donna Aaron – serving the Belleville/Swansea area

Donna has made a difference in a variety of roles - including Co-Leader, Cookie Manager, and Treasurer for both SU 207 Belleville/Swansea and SU 209 Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton. She also stepped up to help Service Unit 209 gain momentum when it was without volunteer leadership. She has been a mentor for several Gold Award Girl Scouts, and has trained many others as Program-Aides and Counselors-in-Training, as well. In addition, she is a crucial party of several service unit events, including the popular powder puff derby and day camp! "Donna has a big heart and just wants to give support to any Girl Scout or adult volunteer," said one of her nominators.

Along with her tremendous local efforts, Donna also serves the council as a whole in several roles. She is the Chair of the Girl Scout Experience Fund Committee and advocates relentlessly to help troops understand its opportunities. Plus, she is renowned as a tireless council trainer! She took the initiative to become certified to train other volunteers in archery, Camping Out, and small craft safety for both flat and moving water. She has served around 100 volunteers from many service units, so that they can help Girl Scouts have more outdoor adventures.

Donna is known for being passionate about Girl Scouting, incredibly helpful, generous with her skills, and inspiring to other girl members and volunteers. As one of her nominators said, "her blood truly bleeds green."

Alicia Dixon – serving the North Franklin County area

Alicia wears many hats, serving as Director, Registrar, Treasurer, and Delegate for SU 51 North Franklin County. In addition, Alicia is the Fall Product Program Manager, helps run several events, and manages the area cookie cupboard! On top of volunteering for the service unit leadership team, she co-leads and assists with several troops as well! So many girls have had the opportunity to benefit from the Girl Scout Leadership Experience due to her hard work and dedication. As one nominator said, "she has one of the most dynamic, energetic, and exciting personalities with all those she comes in contact with in the Girl Scout organization."

Service Unit 51 has exceeded many of their goals thanks to Alicia's guidance. Volunteers in her service unit appreciate her for being organized, knowledgeable, generous, and helpful. In large part because of her efforts, SU 51 has one of the highest volunteer retention rates in the council. Simply put, Alicia's leadership skills have proven to be a big success! As one of her peers put it, "she is truly a great Girl Scout."

Honor Pin

Sharon Knowles – serving the Effingham County area

Sharon is known by her peers for being positive, team-oriented, and excited to share a strong Girl Scout presence in the community. She volunteers in a variety of roles, including Service Unit Manager and Treasurer in SU 511 Effingham County. She is also the co-leader of a large multi-level troop, coaches the Axolegos robotics team, and serves on the Girl Scout Experience Fund committee. In addition, she has served as Day Camp Director and helps with area events. She's appreciated for welcoming neighboring service units to events so that more Girl Scouts have an incredible experience. She is known as "a true role model."

Laura Koehler – serving the Belleville/Swansea area

Laura has been a great asset to our entire council by serving as a volunteer advisor with the Adult Education team. In addition, she helped facilitate the Volunteer Training Summit, which served 70 volunteers representing 23 service units. She is appreciated for being reliable, upbeat, and eager to help.

Laura continues to offer her expertise to help give Girl Scout volunteers the knowledge and tools they need. On top of her service to the council as a whole, Laura is devoted to her service unit, as well. She has served as a Delegate, SU 207 Troop Organizer, and Troop Mentor, among other roles. She is celebrated as a "servant leader" and a true team player.

Emily Myers – serving the Edgar/Clark County area

Emily has made a tremendous impact on her entire region through her enthusiasm and dedication. "She is always willing to help," a fellow volunteer said in praise.

Emily serves as a Delegate and Registrar for Service Unit 531 Edgar/Clark Counties. In addition, she has also volunteered with Service Unit 522 Eastern Coles County and Service Unit 544 Crawford/Jasper Counties. She's celebrated for always being eager to help in any way - from hosting registration events, to managing product programs, to mentoring other volunteers. Just this year, she stepped up to help a troop in need of a leader, after leading another troop all the way through high school. Her peers say that she "truly cares to make a difference" for both Girl Scouts and area communities.

Teresa Stacey – serving the North Franklin County area

Teresa has served in a variety of roles, including Troop Leader, recruiter, SU event organizer, and new leader mentor. She's always admired for being very organized, helpful, and dependable. As Service Unit Cookie Manager for SU 51 North Franklin County, she recently welcomed a neighboring service unit to collaborate for cookie delivery. Thanks to her efforts, cookie distribution was smooth, quick, and efficient. In addition, she strives to ensure that Girl Scouts give back to the community, including leading local food giveaways. As a teacher, along with being a city clerk in Sesser, Teresa is very active and invested in making a difference in the community. "She wears many hats," said a fellow volunteer, "but still finds time to play a huge part in Girl Scouts."

Lisa Wagner – serving the Crawford/Jasper County area

Lisa is known for being friendly, helpful, and involved. She serves as a co-leader of two troops, as well as Registrar, Fall Product Manager, and Delegate for Service Unit 544 Crawford/Jasper Counties. She is also on the Girl Scout Experience Fund committee and manages the community cookie cupboard.

She always helps share opportunities for Girl Scouts, and strives to help both girl members and adults have a great experience. "Lisa is one of the most deserving people for this award that I can think of," said a fellow volunteer.

Sustained Service Award

The Sustained Service Award recognizes a long-term Girl Scout volunteer who has continued to provide exemplary service at the service unit level for at least l0 years.

Sheila Jolly Scrivner - serving the Jefferson County area

Dawn Quicksall - serving the Effingham County area

Living Her Legacy Award

The Living Her Legacy Award recognizes a leader, co-leader, or member of the leadership team that started a troop as kindergarten Daisies and continued the same troop until the girls became high school graduated Ambassadors.

Rebecca Huller - serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Appreciation Pin Award

The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one service unit, contributes to expanding the council’s reach and surpassing its mission-delivery goals for that area.

Gretchen Critchley - serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Katina Deremiah - serving the Western Coles/Cumberland County area

Lori House - serving the Waterloo area

Jessie Hull - serving the Belleville/Swansea area

Jennifer Mumper - serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

Sarah Spytek - serving the Perry County area

Volunteer of Excellence Award

The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through the use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

Victoria Birchem - serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Sara Clough - serving the Lawrence/Wabash/Edwards County area

Joanna Dardeen - serving the Belleville/Swansea area

Dena Fox - serving the North Franklin County area

Leigh AnneGentry - serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Jeanne Greuel - serving the Lawrence/Wabash/Edwards County area

Melissa Heuerman - serving the Effingham County area

Christina Mason - serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Michelle Mater - serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Patricia McDonald - serving the Western Coles/Cumberland County area

Rosalinda Molla - serving the Perry County area

Charlene Parsley - serving the Eastern Coles County area

Libby Pearson - serving the Lawrence/Wabash/Edwards County area

Brandi Sharp - serving the Edgar/Clark County area

Susan Sonderegger - serving the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Adrian Summers - serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

Bridget Wilson - serving the Effingham County area

Casey Wilson - serving the Eastern Coles County area

President’s Award

The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service unit team whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

Service Unit 39 – serving the Lawrence/Wabash/Edwards County area

Service Unit 51 – serving the North Franklin County area

Service Unit 54 – serving the Perry County area

Service Unit 87 – serving the West Frankfort area

Service Unit 207 – serving the Belleville/Swansea area

Service Unit 211 – serving the Waterloo area

Service Unit 511 – serving the Effingham County area

Service Unit 522 – serving the Eastern Coles County area

Service Unit 531 – serving the Edgar/Clark County area

Service Unit 544 – serving the Crawford/Jasper County area

President’s Volunteer Service Award

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

Tiffany Davis - serving the Waterloo area

Mary Anne Hopper - serving the Waterloo area

Kendra Kennedy - serving the Waterloo area

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: