Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois holds 5th Annual Meeting
Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 5th Annual Meeting on April 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn in O’Fallon. During the meeting, approximately 300 Girl Scout members (adults and girls) from throughout southern Illinois elected Board of Director members and received a “State of the Council” report from Dixie Travelstead, GSSI Board of Director Chair, Jay Strobel, GSSI Chief Communications Officer and Micah Bolandis, GSSI Director of Mission Delivery.
In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized top Girl Scout volunteers which are the heart of Girl Scouting. GSSI’s 4,800 Girl Scout volunteers play an instrumental role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for more than 14,000 girls in southern Illinois. Also announced were the delegates and alternate delegates who were selected to represent GSSI at Girl Scouts of the USA’s 2014 National Convention.
The theme for this year’s annual meeting was I Can’t Wait To which is part of a national Girl Scout campaign launched to highlight the fun, excitement and anticipation girls feel when they join or participate in Girl Scouts.
“Girl Scouting in southern Illinois would not be what it is today without the dedication, passion and leadership of all of our volunteers,” said Appoo. “We are honored to elect these new Board Members, announce our National Convention delegates and recognize our exceptional volunteers as they are the driving force behind carrying out GSSI’s mission of building leaders for America. Working together with our volunteers, we are providing important and valuable programs and experience for girls who will make the world a better place for everyone,” Appoo added.
Following are awards presented at GSSI’s 5th Annual Meeting:
Thanks Badge II
The Thanks Badge II is the top award that an adult member can earn. This award recognizes an adult member who has already received the Thanks Badge and who has continued to contribute in extraordinary ways that benefit the total council or the entire Girl Scout movement. The Thanks Badge was presented to:
Cheryl Heimerman, Service Unit #205, Scott AFB.
“Girl Scouting is important for girls today because they have the opportunity to become future leaders for America.”
Thanks Badge
The Thanks Badge recognizes an adult member whose performance is truly outstanding and benefits the total council or the entire Girl Scout movement. The Thanks Badge was presented to:
Dawn Quicksall, a Service Unit #511, Effingham County.
“I think great Girl Scout volunteers must have one thing – an incredible passion to make a difference in the life of a child…because you will!”
Ruth Rawson, a Service Unit #102, Granite City/Madison/Venice.
“The most important part of the Girl Scout program is that it helps girls grow into responsible and contributing members of their community.”
President’s Award
The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measureable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.
Service Unit Team of SU 57 - North Randolph County
Service Unit Team of SU 109 - Troy/St. Jacob/Marine
Service Unit Team of SU 110 - Highland
Honor Pin
The Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE), which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.
Kathy Arend, SU 110 – Highland
Cheryl Cronin, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh
Alicia Dixon, SU 51 – North Franklin County
Michelle Sparks, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh
Penny Pejka, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh
Appreciation Pin
The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE). This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service, helps the council reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals for that area.
Nicole Balint, SU 110 – Highland
Amy King Beard, SU 109 – Troy/St. Jacob/Marine
Jodi Becker, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville
Shelley Callahan, SU 12 – Clay County
Trisha Clevenger, SU 105 – Jersey/Calhoun Counties
Carla Eastberg, SU 85 – Wayne/Hamilton/White Counties
Joyce Given, SU 85 – Wayne/Hamilton/White Counties
Jennifer Hanny, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh
Margaret Jacobs, SU 102 – Granite City/Madison/Venice
Poonam Jain, SU 107 – Southern Macoupin County
Kimberly King-Wrenn, SU 27 – Jackson County
Kelly Marti, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
Mary Lou Portell, SU 54 – Perry County
Kari Roniger, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
Christine Scarbrough, SU 102 – Granite City/Madison/Venice
Scott Smallie, SU 102 – Granite City/Madison/Venice
Teresa Stacey, SU 51 – North Franklin County
Vicki Thalmann, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
Jaime Watkins, SU 72 – UPAC(Union/Pulaski/Alexander Counties)
Debbie Workman, SU 110 - Highland
Volunteer of Excellence Award
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the National Program Portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.
Melissa Albert, SU 07 – Bond County
Katie Beasley, SU 106 – Bethalto
Diane Brooks, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
Dena Davis, SU 110 – Highland
Laura Dietzen, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
Jeff Given, SU 86 – Wayne/White/Hamilton Counties
Emily Heinzmann, SU 9 - Centralia
Jodie Herbstritt, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea
Kathy Holmes, SU 521 – Western Coles County
Winnie Kenney, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh
Sarah Klostermann, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea
Pam Koenig, SU 102 – Granite City/Madison/Venice
Brenna McIlvoy, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
Tasha McQuay, SU 105 – Jersey/Calhoun Counties
Misty Mezo, SU 07 – Bond County
Michelle Myatt, SU 102 – Granite City/Madison/Venice
Laura Oesterle, SU 106 – Bethalto
Stacey Ottenschnieder, SU 15 – Clinton County
Robin Pinkel, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville
Gail Tucker Rice, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
Sherry Sutton, SU 07 – Bond County
Beverly Szugye, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh
Anita Winkles, SU 39 – Lawrence County
Ronnie Winterich, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.
The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.
Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.
Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.
For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692 or Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079.
###
