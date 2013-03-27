Board of Directors and CEO recognize exceptional volunteers

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 4th Annual Meeting on March 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn in O’Fallon. During the meeting, approximately 300 Girl Scout members (adults and girls) from throughout southern Illinois elected Board of Director members and received a “State of the Council” report from Dixie Travelstead, GSSI Board of Director Chair, and Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized top Girl Scout volunteers which are the heart of Girl Scouting. GSSI’s 4,800 Girl Scout volunteers play an instrumental role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for more than 14,000 girls in southern Illinois.

The theme for this year’s GSSI 4th Annual Meeting was ToGetHerThere which is part of a national Girl Scout campaign launched in 2012 to rally communities, states and the nation around a single cause – to remove barriers that inhibit girls from reaching their full potential, and, in a single generation, enable these girls, as women, to become full partners in leadership positions in every sector of our communities.

“Girl Scouting in southern Illinois would not be what it is today without the dedication, passion and leadership of all of our volunteers,” said Appoo. “We are honored to present these awards to our exceptional volunteers as they are the driving force behind carrying out GSSI’s mission of building leaders for America. Working together we are helping ToGetHerThere and make the world a better place for everyone,” Appoo added.

Following are awards presented at GSSI’s 4th Annual Meeting:

Thanks Badge II

The Thanks Badge II is the top award that an adult member can earn. This award recognizes an adult member who has already received the Thanks Badge and who has continued to contribute in extraordinary ways that benefit the total council or the entire Girl Scout movement. The Thanks Badge was presented to:

Retha Euralis, a Girl Scout volunteer for 18 years from Union, Pulaski and Alexander Counties, earned the Thanks Badge II.

"I helped ToGetHerThere by not giving up on the girls.

If there is 1, there is 2, she and I. Together we can make a difference!”

Thanks Badge

The Thanks Badge recognizes an adult member whose performance is truly outstanding and benefits the total council or the entire Girl Scout movement. The Thanks Badge was presented to:

Denise Robson, a Girl Scout volunteer for 25 years from Perry County, earned the Thanks Badge.

“I help to get her there by being the best leader I can be.”

President’s Award

The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measureable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

Service Unit Team from SU 27 - Jackson County

Service Unit Team from SU 42 - East Williamson County

Service Unit Team from SU 72 - UPAC (Union/Pulaski/Alexander Counties)

Service Unit team from SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville

Honor Pin

The Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE), which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.

Martha Blankenship

West Williamson County

“I help ToGetHerThere by making sure

WE are having fun.”

Angie Downard

Belleville/Swansea

Angie helped ToGetHerThere by providing an outstanding

and fun day camp experience for girls.

Flonnie High-Allan

St. Louis, MO

“I help ToGetHerThere by my belief in The Magic of the

Sisterhood of Girl Scouting”

Karlene Hoefener

O’Fallon/Shiloh

“I help ToGetHerThere by support,

guidance, reassurance, & love.”

Barbara Hunter

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon

“I help ToGetHerThere by helping young women grow physically, emotionally

and mentally, into self-confident, self-actualizing women through

adventure, learning, leadership and service while having fun

and friendship in the out-of-doors.”

Laura Keiser

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon

“I help ToGetHerThere by using the resources around me, parents,

schools, the Girl Scout Council and the community. I provide my Girl Scouts

with a variety of experiences so they can become well rounded young women and leaders.”

Fred Klapetzky

Washington County

“I help ToGetHerThere by always taking the time

to be there, encouraging, sharing knowledge and a passion

for learning, but most importantly never limiting her goals and aspirations.”

Barb Stamer

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon

"I help ToGetHerThere by empowering her to make

her own path and to reach her full potential."

Appreciation Pin

The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE). This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service, helps the council reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals for that area

Kathi Boyer-Edwards

SU 209, Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton

Allyson Burr

SU 111 Collinsville/Maryville

Nanette Campbell

SU 210, New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

Melissa Carver

SU 207, Belleville/Swansea

Doris Economou

SU 201, O’Fallon/Shiloh

Melissa Gallip

SU 45, Massac County

Jennifer Graves

SU 42, East Williamson County

Tammy Hickey

SU 207, Belleville/Swansea

Rachel Jackson

SU 45, Massac County

Kerri Lehman

SU 210, New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

Julie LaFrance

SU 110, Highland

Jessica Lovellette

SU 66, Shawnee

Shelley McDowell

SU 24, Fayette County

Stacey May

SU 45, Massac County

Jenny Morgan

SU 209, Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton/East Carondolet

Sandy Nelson

SU 209, Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton/East Carondolet

Sarah Peters

SU 207, Belleville/Swansea

Kristi Smith

SU 201, O’Fallon/Shiloh

David Waun

SU 72, UPAC (Union/Pulaski/Alexander Counties).

Volunteer of Excellence Award

The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the National Program Portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

T.J. Bolton Young, SU 207, Belleville/Swansea

Deanna Buerster, SU 21, East Marion County

Laurie Carter, SU 111, Collinsville/Maryville

Elecia Cooper, SU 21, East Marion County

Diana Doll, SU 7, Bond County

DeAnn Doolittle, SU 207, Belleville/Swansea

Carla Eastberg, SU 85, Wayne/Hamilton/White Counties

Jamie Fader, SU 101, Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/E. Alton/Roxana

Elizabeth Hill, SU 101, Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/E. Alton/Roxana

Karen Indelicato, SU 102, Granite City/Madison/Venice

Mary Lucas, SU 111, Collinsville/Maryville

Lynette Melton-Wolfe, SU 102, Granite City/Madison/Venice

Chrissy Robinson, SU 210, New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

Jennifer Roth, SU 101, Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/E. Alton/Roxana

Darcy Rowland, SU 101 – Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/E. Alton/Roxana

Christine Stewart, SU 207, Belleville/Swansea

Judy Thomas, SU 102, Granite City/Madison/Venice

Ashley Thompson, SU 45, Massac County

Jodie Warsing, SU 102, Granite City/Madison/Venice

Vicky Woodrome, SU 211, Waterloo

Tawna Wyninegar, SU 210, New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

April Zilafro, SU 211, Waterloo

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692 or Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079.

