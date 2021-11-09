GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce their annual flagship fundraising event, the United We Lead Gala, surpassed their 2021 goal and netted over $86,000 for the organization.

The United We Lead Gala, which was a virtual event this year due to the pandemic, started in 2019 that brought together a wide range of people who shared the same desire to help build tomorrow’s female leaders. Held on August 6, this year’s event brought nearly 100 people together from a distance to hear from Girl Scouts and volunteers about how the organization has shaped them into the people they are today. Music, videos, and auctions rounded out the fun for the evening as guests celebrated Girl Scouts perfectly with this year’s Gala theme – Together From A Distance.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the outpouring of support we received at our United We Lead Gala,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Fund Development. “Despite not being able to celebrate in person, our supporters came together and stepped up to help us continue our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” Koehl Weaver added.

Plans are already underway for the 2022 United We Lead Gala. “We are excited to announce that we will be celebrating in person this coming year,” said Koehl Weaver. The 2022 event will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, IL. More information will be available in the coming months, but mark your calendars and start planning your table of 8 now!

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

