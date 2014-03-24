Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is hosting 20 Day Camps across southern Illinois this summer. Girl Scout Day Camp provides girls with outdoor fun and adventure, as well as the chance to meet friends and try new activities. Complete Day Camp descriptions and registration forms can be found on GSSI’s website, www.gsofsi.org.

GSSI Day Camps are open to all girls. Girls who are not registered Girl Scouts should add an additional $15 to camp fees, which covers membership dues for Girl Scouts of the USA. Registered Girl Scouts who bring a friend to camp can receive a $5 discount. All age levels listed for Day Camps are for Fall 2014.

Adult volunteers are needed at all camps. Volunteers will receive training and meals. Some camps offer a unit for other children in the family.

For more information about GSSI’s Day Camp Program, please contact Program Manager Carolyn Miener at 800.345.6858, ext. 1113 or e-mail cmiener@gsofsi.org or Program Manager Emily Stanley at 800.345.6858, ext. 1111 or e-mail estanley@gsofsi.org.

Madison County

Camp Name: Artful Antics

Location: Camp ChanYaTa, Worden, IL

Date: June 9-13, 2014; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grades: 1-7

Cost: $65 for grade 1-3, $75 for grades 4-7; includes overnight

Registration Deadline: 5/23/14; $10 late fee if received after reg. deadline

Contact: Laura Oesterle at 618.520.2856

Program Description:

Artful Antics is all about finding creative ways to express your inner self. Girls will try both traditional and new ways of creating so come out and show us your artistic side!

Camp Name: Muggles, Magic & Mayhem

Location: Highland Silver Lake, Highland, IL

Date: June 9-13, 2014; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Grades: K-12

Cost: $50

Registration Deadline: 5/2/14 at 9 p.m.

Optional overnight for girls in grades 4-12: $10 extra

Contact: Julie LaFrance at 618.581.6537

Program Description:

This is not your traditional Girl Scout Day Camp -- the theme is Harry Potter and the mission is hours of wizarding fun with a little science learning for everyone. We will make Harry Potter inspired swaps, snacks, play quidditch and learn scientific potions!

Please Note: Program Aide Training for Girl Scouts in grade 7 and up is available at this camp for $65.

Camp Name: Girl Scouts Reconnect with Nature! II

Location: Camp ChanYaTa; Worden, IL

Date: June 16-20; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Grades: 1-12

Contact: Poonam Jain at 618.978.1847

Registration Deadline: 5/15/14

Cost: $25 for grades 1-3, $60 for grades 4-12

Optional overnight for grades 4-12: $15 extra

Program Description: Come on our journey to Reconnect with Nature at Camp ChanYaTa. Girls will meet birds, reptiles, fish and mammals native to our area. Discover hiking, trail signs, using a compass and GPS, setting up tents and fire building and safety. It’s one great adventure in the outdoors!

Camp Name: Around the World in Eighty Days

Location: Camp Torqua, Edwardsville, IL

Date: June 23-27, 2014; 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Grades: 1-7

Registration Deadline: 5/10/14

Cost: $55

Optional overnight for grade 4-7: $5 extra

Contact: Denise Coad at 618.444.2775

Program Description: Travel the seven continents while learning to use outdoor skills to survive and have fun. Girls will learn fire building, first aid, knife safety and other camping skills. Hiking, making crafts and swaps, cooking over a fire, tie dying our own souvenir T-shirt, and experiencing nature along the way will make this a trip of a lifetime.

Camp Name: Artistic Adventure

Location: Camp Torqua, Edwardsville, IL

Date: July 14-18, 2014; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Grades: 1-6

Registration Deadline: 5/15/14

Cost: $55

Optional overnight for grade 6: $10 extra

Contact: Laura Keiser at 618.659.1022

Program Description: Come out for a week of arts and crafts. Each day will be devoted to a different medium in art. Girls will work with paint, clay, jewelry, textiles, and paper. Every girl will have the chance to add her artistic touch to the camp mural and end the week with a private exhibition of her artwork.

Camp Name: STEM Explosions 2: Camp CSI

Location: Camp Torqua, Edwardsville, IL

Date: July 21-25, 2014; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grades: 4-12

Registration Deadline: 6/23/14

Cost: $65, includes overnight

Contact: Mary Buchanan at 618.692.0692

Program Description:

Join us on a weeklong adventure into the world of science, technology, engineering and math with a focus on crime scene investigation. Girls will perform experiments, learn from the experts and put the pieces together to solve a high profile crime. Campers will travel off-site for more science fun during the week. STEM Explosions camp would not be complete without a few “exploding surprises” and traditional camp activities.

Camp Name: A Mini STEM Explosion!

Location: Camp Torqua, Edwardsville, IL

Date: July 24-25, 2014; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

Grades: 2-3

Contact: Mary Buchanan at 618.692.0692

Cost: $30 (grade 2 & 3)

Registration Deadline: 6/23/14

Program Description:

Brownies love STEM too! Come out for a two day adventure into the world of science, technology, engineering and math. During this two day camp you will enjoy amazing hands on science experiments, robots and, of course, some things that “explode.” Campers will also enjoy traditional camp activities like outdoor cooking, games and songs.

