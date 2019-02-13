GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) writes to you today to ask for your vote! Help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois win the People’s Choice Award for the Google.org Illinois Impact Challenge.

Vote today by visiting http://bit.ly/VoteGirlScouts and click “VOTE” in the bottom right corner to cast your vote. Please share on all of your social sites. Because of community leaders and partners such as you WE WILL WIN THIS!

You are an influencer. You have the power. We are counting on you to help us celebrate this victory! Still, we need your vote and here’s why: with an initial $75,000 in funding from Google already secured, additional funds earned from being selected as the People’s Choice Award Winner will fuel the expansion of GSofSI STEM programming in unbelievable ways through building sustainable programming in rural and urban areas in Southern Illinois. Through this grant, GSofSI’s new mobile STEM Lab will bring the same engaging hands-on Girl Scout STEM program to the girls who are sometimes hours away from city centers typically providing more community resources for STEM exploration.

The Girl Scouts are counting on your vote to help us win an additional $250,000 in funding and to be named the People’s Choice Award Winner of the Google.org Illinois Impact Challenge. With your help, Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois will soon amplify delivery of our groundbreaking and innovative STEM programming throughout the region, setting a course to deliver its cutting-edge STEM programs right in girls’ own neighborhoods via a Mobile STEM Lab. The lab will contain all the materials, technology and equipment girls need to earn badges in STEM fields such as “Daisy What Robots Do,” “Senior Special Agent,” “Junior Product Designer” and “Brownie Home Scientist.” The hands-on programs are activities developed by Girl Scouts of the USA and Southern Illinois to encourage girls to explore careers in STEM.



In the region, many girls come from low-income homes and many qualify for free and reduced lunch. In some isolated communities, there are not as many opportunities for girls to learn about careers open to them. Still, many of these girls will be the first in their families to attend college or pursue professions in science. By bringing the STEM Mobile Lab and program to them, GSofSI will help girls overcome the common challenge they face with transportation to and from program opportunities. We can help them build brighter futures.



Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 10,007 girls and engaging 3,686 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSofSI Mission: Gir l Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Please vote today at http://bit.ly/VoteGirlScouts!

