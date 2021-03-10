GLEN CARBON– Girl Scouts have always been known to help their communities, and they’re not going to let a pandemic slow them down! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) announces their upcoming community service project, Operation: You’re Not Alone, and we invite everyone to take part.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in many ways that we could not have imagined, but among the hardest hit communities are nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Operation: You’re Not Alone plans to address this problem by donating care packages to facilities across southern Illinois.

Girl Scouts will be out in their communities the weekend of April 10, distributing bags to the doorsteps of their neighbors with instructions on items needed. For anyone who chooses to participate, they are asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup on Saturday, April 24. Girl Scouts will be by to collect the bags, then work with their Troop or Service Unit to assemble and deliver the care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their communities.

“Volunteering and community service have always been top priorities for our Girl Scouts,” said Mary Buchanan, Director of Program Engagement. “We're happy to offer this council wide service project that provides them the opportunity to continue giving back while helping those who were hit hard by COVID-19.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

