Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will conduct its 27th Annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club on May 9.

“We are excited to be hosting our golf classic at Sunset Hills Country Club this year,” said Jill Gobert, GSSI Director of Development. “We encourage you to come out and support our Girl Scout Golf Classic,” Gobert said, adding, “We are looking for golf players and teams and have many wonderful corporate sponsorships available.”

During the past 26 years, the Girl Scout golf classic has raised more than $800,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps. GSSI provides a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for approximately 13,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in southern Illinois.

2016 Girl Scout Golf Classic sponsors include (not too late, contact us if you would like to be a sponsor):

Junior Sponsor: The Korte Company

Brownie Sponsor : Siemer Milling Company

Daisy Sponsor : JF Electric

Dinner Sponsor: Angie Zahn, Broker, Strano & Associates

Beverage Sponsor : Anheuser-Busch JF Electric



Longest Drive Sponsor : Plocher Construction

Tee Sponsors: ADR Auto Repair Birkenmeyer Properties Bloomsdale Excavation Co. Computype I.T. Solutions Hill Law Offices Jarrett Industries Spencer Homes, LLC Strano & Associates



For more information about the Girl Scout Golf Classic or to become a player or sponsor, please call Jill Gobert at 618.3073605 or email her at jgobert@gsofsi.org.

GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

