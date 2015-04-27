GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois 26th Annual Golf Classic is slated for May 11 at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois. Each year the golf classic raises approximately $35,000 to support GSSI’s mission of providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers. Proceeds from the golf classic help fund girl program development, volunteer training, camp maintenance and improvements and financial assistance for girls in need.

To register to play, to become a golf tournament sponsor or for more information, contact Emily Kimmey in Fund Development at 800.345.6858 or e-mail her at ekimmey@gsofsi.org. Cost is $175 per player, $700 for a team. There are also many golf activities planned including a Beat the Pro challenge, 50/50 drawing, longest drive contests and mulligans. For more information, visit the GSSI website at www.gsofsi.org.

Also, there are many corporate and business sponsorships available ranging from $200 to $5,000. Corporate sponsors for the 2015 Girl Scout Golf Classic are:

The Korte Company TheBANK of Edwardsville

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls working together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

