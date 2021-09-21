GLEN CARBON – September 25 marks the kick-off for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Nut, Candy, and Magazine (NCM) Program. Girl Scouts will be selling tasty treats and magazine subscriptions through October 24th.

“The annual NCM Program is a great way for troops to raise start-up funds as they begin their new Girl Scout year,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Programs. “Not only do girls raise funds for their activities, they also learn valuable life skills in the process,” Grayling adds.

Girls who participate in the NCM Program learn 5 life skills - goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – while raising money for their Girl Scout adventures. Girl Scouts today dream big and want to make the world a better place. When you make a purchase from a Girl Scout, you are being a champion for girl ambition and helping her pursue her dreams.

Customers will be able to select from usual favorites – like Whole Cashews or the yearly commemorative tin filled with Mint Treasures – as well as some new options. Caramel Apples (milk chocolate with an apple-flavored caramel center) and Sweet & Salty Mix (honey roasted nut mix with pretzel sticks and sesame seeds) have been added to the lineup. There’s sure to be a snack for everyone’s taste buds.

The Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program runs through October 24th. To find a participating Girl Scout in your area, call us at 800.345.6858 or use our Fall Product Finder at gsofsi.org/findcandy.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 7,800 girls and engages 3,357 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

