GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that two excelling Girl Scouts Kaitlyn Barnett and Lydia Fulton have been selected as its 2018 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners. The girls were recognized April 7 at GSSI’s annual All That Glitters Ceremony held at the Double Tree in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

GSSI’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship is awarded to the Girl Scouts who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout movement, in school and in their community. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual Brownie Haunted Camp, which is planned, organized and conducted by older Girl Scouts. The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships show how girls work together to make the world a better place. The two girls that have been awarded this Scholarship for 2018 have gone above and beyond in all areas of Girl Scouting, their communities, schools, and extracurricular activities. They are true leaders that give endlessly of their time and talents.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kaitlyn Barnett is a Girl Scout Ambassador who has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. She has earned her Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards making her a Trifecta recipient. She has also received her Counselor-In-Training, Volunteer-In-Training, Service to Girl Scouts, and Community Service Awards. Kaitlyn is currently a senior at Triad High School in Troy and plans on attending Southeast Missouri State University where she would like to complete a double major in Historical Preservation and Biology, with a focus in Environmental and Ecological studies. Her dream job would be working as a Park Ranger for the National Park Service. “Even though, all these awards are something to be proud of, it is not the pin that I am proud to earn. It is the skills and the empowerment from others in the Girl Scout community, that makes me feel proud to be a Girl Scout,” said Kaitlyn.

Lydia Fulton is a Girl Scout Ambassador who has been a Girl Scout for 12 years. During her Girl Scout career she earned her Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards, making her a Trifecta recipient. She also served on the GSSI Board of Directors as an Ex-Officio member for two years and as a mentor for one. Lydia plans to pursue a biology major with a focus on cognitive science. Her long term plan is to become a physician. “Because of my experiences as a Girl Scout, I feel well-equipped to face my future. I want to do great things, and Girl Scouts has given me the tools to do just that,” said Lydia.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. Please visit the GSSI website www.gsofsi.org and follow us on Facebook.

More like this: