GLEN CARBON - On May 1, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) introduced an extended-year membership opportunity for new members. Both girls and adults who have never joined Girl Scouts before can register for a 17-month, $35 prorated membership that allows them to begin Girl Scouting during the summer then transition right into the traditional troop experience in the fall.

A benefit of the new Girl Scouts extended membership opportunity is that new members can enjoy all of the leadership-building adventure of Girl Scout Camp over the summer and then seamlessly integrate into a troop when school starts in the fall. The extended membership opportunity also allows volunteers who want to start a new Girl Scout troop to beat the fall frenzy and get set up, trained and ready to dive right into exciting activities in the fall, such as attending programs, going camping, starting a robotics team or taking trips.

Upcoming Girl Scout Camp opportunities include both resident camp and day camp options. At Girl Scout Camp, girls make new friends, explore new skills and gain appreciation for the outdoors while building confidence and leadership skill. Opportunities offered by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois this summer include:

Resident Camp:

Camp Ondessonk (ages 10-15 at time of camp) in Ozark, IL

July 8-14, 2018 (deadline June 1, 2018)

Camp Fee: $450

Touch of Nature in Makanda, IL

Mini Sessions available for grades 2-3, grades 4-5, & grades 6-12

July 25-28 (deadline June 1, 2018)

Camp Fee: $255

Area Day Camp Opportunities:



Granite City Day Camp (grades 1-12)

June 25-29 at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville (deadline 5/25)

Director: Lynette Melton-Wolfe lynettemeltonwolfe@gmail.com

GSSI Mini STEM Day Camp (grades K-3)

July 12-13 at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville (deadline 6/25)

Director: Mary Buchanan mbuchanan@gsofsi.org

GSSI STEM Day Camp (grades 4-12)

July 16-20 at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville (deadline 6/25)

Director: Mary Buchanan mbuchanan@gsofsi.org

Please note, Day Camps are being offered all around southern Illinois this summer. For a full list and detailed information about each camp, visit www.gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

