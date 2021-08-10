GLEN CARBON – Not ready for summer to be over? Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is hosting one last summer extravaganza for friends and family of Girl Scouts.

The fun-filled end of the summer carnival will be held at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville on Saturday, August 28. There will be carnival themed activities, snacks and much more. This event will begin at 4 p.m. (come whenever you’d like) and will end with a movie on a big screen around 7:30 p.m.

This event is open to the whole family, and Girl Scouts can bring friends that are not in Girl Scouts. Each attendee will need to register by August 23. The registration fee includes all activities, snacks, and the movie. Thanks to a grant donation, we are able to offer this event FREE of charge to the first 150 girls (members or non members) and 50 adults that register! Sign up at bit.ly/21_GSCarnival or call 800-345-6858.

Article continues after sponsor message

Can’t make it to Camp Torqua but still want to learn more about Girl Scouts near you? There are Girl Scout recruitment events happening all throughout Southern Illinois on August 28. Find one in your area at gsofsi.org/join to see what Girl Scouts are doing to change the world!

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 7,800 girls and engages 3,357 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: