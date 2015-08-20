Get outdoors! Meet new friends! Try something new!

GLEN CARBON – In Girl Scouts, girls are always counting down to the next adventure she will go on. Maybe it’s artistic. Maybe it’s programming a robot. Maybe it’s going to camp or selling Girl Scout Cookies. It may even be providing community service to her town. In Girl Scouts, your daughter will make a bunch of new friends and have a ton of new experiences.

Girls in grades K-12 and their parents are invited to discover more about Girl Scouting. Adult volunteers and leaders are also needed to assist newly formed girl troops. Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests.

girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Volunteers to help lead troops, train adults, deliver programs and share unique skills are also needed. Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests. To learn more about joining Girl Scouts, visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois website at: www.gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, contact Tricia Higgins at 618.692.0692.

Girl Scouts Registration Event

Highland

August 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sammie’s Ice Cream

(304 Poplar St., Highland)

Girls in grades K-12 in the following schools: Highland Primary, Highland Elementary, Highland Middle School, Highland High School, Alhambra Primary, Grantfork Elementary and St. Paul School.

Fairview Heights

September 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

William Holliday School Cafeteria

(Fairview Heights)

Girls in grades K-12

Registration Fee: $15.00

