GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois raised more than $21,000 during its 7th Annual Dancing With Our Stars (DWOS) fundraiser at Krieger’s Convention Center at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, Aug. 22. Dance team Bollywood Twisters, sponsored by Kaushal Pediatrics, took home the Mirror Ball Trophy for first place. Carolyn and Dean Montague, sponsored by Paulette and Ron Schneider, won the Judges Choice award.

Also participating were the dance teams of: Centre Stage Dancers, sponsored by Centre Stage Studios; Devin Riley and Kara Bachelor, sponsored by Poppy’s; Mt. Vernon High School Drama Club, sponsored by Candy and Fred Isberner; Lesa Woods, sponsored by Larry and Bobbie Drury; Sister Suffragettes, sponsored by Centre Stage Studios; The Hocketts, sponsored by Higgins Custom & Collision; Drama Mamas, sponsored by Diane and Rick Siemer; and The New Evolution, sponsored by National Railway Equipment Co.

This is the second time the Bollywood Twisters participated in Dancing With Our Stars. Gauri is a freshman at University of Missouri Kansas City in a 6-year medical program. Younger sister Priyanka is a Mt. Vernon High School freshman. Their parents own Kaushal Pediatrics Services LTD in Mt. Vernon.

“What a wonderful night during our 7th Annual Dancing With Our Stars,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “We are so grateful to everyone who participated in and supported this year’s DWOS fundraiser,” said Appoo. “Everyone from our DWOS committee, to our dancers and the generous Mt. Vernon community helped make this fundraiser very successful.” According to Appoo, funds raised during DWOS will help Girl Scouts continue to develop leadership programs for girls, maintain and improve its camps and help out-reach to at-risk girls.

Co-hosts for the event were Brandon Bullard with RARE and Bria Ashby with Community First Bank. Celebrity judges were Mike Beard from The Insurance Store, Joe Gliosci with Peoples National Bank, Finny Mathew of Crossroads Community Hospital and Mary Beth Mezo with Smokin’ T’s Competition BBQ.

Article continues after sponsor message

Teams competed to win DWOS’ Mirror Ball Trophy by earning the top spot in a two part scoring system. The judges’ scores provided the first element to the dancers’ scores. The second element added a dash of audience participation and even more excitement, as dancers accrued points with donations from their supporters and attendees at the event.Other DWOS sponsors included: Trophy Sponsor: Crossroads Community Hospital; Vote Tabulation Sponsor: Community First Bank; Silent Auction Sponsor: First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Premier Radio Sponsor, WDML; Fred and Tammy Klapetzky, DJ; and Krieger’s Convention Center at Holiday Inn.

Teams will be competing to win DWOS’ renowned mirror ball trophy by earning the top spot in a two part scoring system. The judges’ scores provide the first element to the dancers’ scores. The second element adds a dash of audience participation and even more excitement, as dancers can accrue points with each donation from their supporters. At the end of the DWOS competition, the mirror ball trophy goes home with the team with the highest overall score.

All proceeds from DWOS will be used to provide financial assistance to at-risk girls, to maintain and improve GSSI camps and to develop Girl Scout leadership programs for nearly 14,000 girls throughout southern Illinois.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and almost 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage,

confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

More like this: