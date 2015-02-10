GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will celebrate World Thinking Day on February 22, 2015. Girls will celebrate with local events that are geared toward developing knowledge and appreciation for other countries and cultures, especially for fellow Girl Scouts around the world.

At the Girl Scout International Conference in 1926, conference delegates highlighted the need for an international day when Girl Scouts would think about Girl Scouting and their fellow Girl Scouts around the world, giving their “sisters” thanks and appreciation. The tradition continues today with local groups hosting a variety of activities, on or around February 22, that highlight important facts and customs that are part of everyday life for girls in other countries.

“World Thinking Day is a great opportunity for Girl Scouts to come together to learn not only what makes each of us unique, but also what we have in common with our sister Girl Scouts throughout the world,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “Girl Scouts around the globe believe in making the world a better place. World Thinking Day is a great reminder of how it takes all of us, working together, to achieve that mission.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls working together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

Also check us out at www.gsofsi.org

More like this: