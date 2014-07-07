Sign your daughter, niece, or granddaughter up for the Girl Scouts 8th Annual Discovery Camp Weekend, July 25-27, 2014. It's not too late to give your daughter, niece, or granddaughter the greatest of camp experiences!

First through twelfth grade girls are welcome to sign up for the camp, which is located in Worden, IL, and has a non-required sleepover option. Camp activities will include rock climbing, golf, team buiding, canoeing, fishing, swimming, archery, and more. Adults and program aides are also invited to join the fun on a limited basis. The weekend also includes a visit from Serengeti Steve, a reptile expert.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

To download the signup packet with all the relevant information, please click here.

The Girl Scouts are extending their signup deadline to July 15. Reserve a spot with a phone call to Marsha at (618)531-2025.

More like this:

Aug 2, 2023 - Odyssey Science Camp at SIUE Inspires Young Science Enthusiasts 

Jun 21, 2023 - Time Still Left To Register: State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. Talks About His Passion For State Police Team Illinois Youth Camp

Jul 11, 2023 - “Rise Up” Music Camp Coming Up From Calvary Baptist Church

Jul 20, 2023 - Jersey Community Teen Attends University Of Illinois Band Camp On Scholarship

Jun 16, 2023 - Entry Deadline Extended: 'Teamwork, Commitment and Pride' Is Theme Of ISP Team Illinois Youth Camp

 