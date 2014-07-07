Sign your daughter, niece, or granddaughter up for the Girl Scouts 8th Annual Discovery Camp Weekend, July 25-27, 2014. It's not too late to give your daughter, niece, or granddaughter the greatest of camp experiences!

First through twelfth grade girls are welcome to sign up for the camp, which is located in Worden, IL, and has a non-required sleepover option. Camp activities will include rock climbing, golf, team buiding, canoeing, fishing, swimming, archery, and more. Adults and program aides are also invited to join the fun on a limited basis. The weekend also includes a visit from Serengeti Steve, a reptile expert.

To download the signup packet with all the relevant information, please click here.

The Girl Scouts are extending their signup deadline to July 15. Reserve a spot with a phone call to Marsha at (618)531-2025.

