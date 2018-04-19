TROY – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is proud to share that Kaitlyn Barnett has been named as a Governor’s Volunteer Service Awardee for her service to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. The bipartisan Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service presents the Governor's Volunteer Service Awards. These awards recognize in?dividual volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the State of Illinois.

Kaitlyn Barnett is 17 years old and lives with her parents and sister in Troy. She attends Triad High School and participates in the Running Start Program at Southwestern Illinois College, where she will graduate with an Associate’s Degree in Arts and Science. Kaitlyn earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by completing a project called “Camp for Everyone”. With the help of local companies, Kaitlyn was able to make Girl Scout Camp Torqua accessible. In order to make the camp accessible, she installed a concrete ramp to the fire pit, a concrete sidewalk leading to the bath house, and an accessible rock trail. She has continues to volunteer in local service unit events and serves as a member of the Girl Scout Board. Kaitlyn is also a board member of Triad’s Science Club, Secretary for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and President of Holy Cross Lutheran’s Youth Group. Kaitlyn notes, “Through the Girl Scout program, I have been given the opportunity to service Girl Scouts and my community. This has led me to earn this award. These Girl Scout programs have consisted of community Take Action projects, journey Take Action projects, Service to Girl Scouting bar, Community Service Bar and the GSSI Trifecta Award.” Kaitlyn has earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award, and Girl Scout Gold Award—the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA, earned by Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts. Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award.

GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

