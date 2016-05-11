Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 27th Annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club on May 9. Rain and wind didn’t dampen the spirits of golfers at the Girl Scout golf classic as players helped raise $27,500.

“This was our first time holding our Girl Scout golf classic at Sunset Hills Country Club,” said Jill Gobert, GSSI Director of Development. “What a nice course and our players had a great time. On behalf of our 13,000 girl members and 4,500 adult volunteers I would like to thank our corporate sponsors, donors, supporters and players for another successful golf classic,” Gobert added.

During the past 27 years, the Girl Scout golf classic has raised more than $828,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps.

2016 Girl Scout Golf Classic sponsors include (not too late, contact us if you would like to be a sponsor):

Junior Sponsor: The Korte Company

Brownie Sponsor : Siemer Milling Company

Daisy Sponsor : JF Electric Lucco Financial Partners

Dinner Sponsor: Angie Zahn, Broker, Strano & Associates

Beverage Sponsor : Anheuser-Busch and Pepsi Mid-America JF Electric Iron Workers Local 392



Cart Sponsor : Prairie Farms Dairy

Longest Drive Sponsor : Plocher Construction



For more information about the Girl Scout Golf Classic or to sign up to play next year or to become a sponsor, please call Jill Gobert at 618.3073605 or email her at jgobert@gsofsi.org. For a complete listing of sponsors, donors and supporters, visit our Girl Scout website at: http://www.gsofsi.org/ev_golf_tourn.html

GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

