Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) raised over $33,000 during its 25th Annual Girl Scout Golf Classic, held May 12 at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, IL. During the past 25 years, the Girl Scout golf tournament has raised more than $780,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps.

“We are thrilled that our golf tournament was so successful this year and the money raised will help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois continue to provide a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our 14,000 girl members,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “Raising $33,000 during this year’s golf tournament would not have been possible without the leadership and support of our corporate sponsors, our players, our golf committee members and our other supporters,” Appoo added. “I would like to specially thank our Corporate Sponsors for all of their hard work and dedication to make our golf tournament so successful -- Ralph and Donna Korte and The Korte Company; Larry and Cheri Lucco and Lucco Financial Partners; Scott and Brenda Plocher and Plocher Construction; Darren Wright and Kevin Doak and TheBANK of Edwardsville, and Wells Fargo Insurance and Siemer Milling.

. 2013 Girl Scout Golf Tournament Sponsors were:

- Platinum Sponsor:

Wells Fargo Insurance

- Gold Sponsors:

The Korte Company

Lucco Financial Partners

Plocher Construction

TheBANK of Edwardsville

- Silver Sponsor: Siemer Milling

During the golf classic dinner, Donna and Ralph Korte were also recognized for their 25 years of committed service and leadership of the Girl Scout Golf Classic and their continued support of Girl Scouts and its mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

“Donna and Ralph have been with us and the Girl Scout Golf Classic since we began 25 years ago,” said Appoo. “Thanks to their continued support, we have raised more than $780,000 over the years to provide a premier leadership for our girls and because of Donna and Ralph, our girls have opportunities to Discover, Connect and Take Action to make the world a better place for all of us,” Appoo added.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way.

Photo (above): Scott Plocher, Plocher Construction, pitches out of the sand trap during Monday's Girl Scout Golf Classic at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison Illinois. Scott is the Girl Scout Golf Classic co-chair with Larry Lucco.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

