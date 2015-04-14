Begins April 15 and runs through June 15

GLEN CARBON – I Can’t Wait To…program a robot, go to camp, sell Girl Scout cookies and make new friends! Those are some of the things girls say they can’t wait to do in Girl Scouting. Girl Scouts believes every girl has greatness inside her and we want to help her find it! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Early Bird Membership Registration Campaign begins April 15 and runs through June 15 for the 2015 and 2016 membership year. Now is the time for girls and their parents and guardians to check out all the great things that are happening in Girl Scouting and join in on the fun. Check out our Girl Scout website at www.gsofsi.org and see all the photos and fun things girls are doing on our Facebook page.

In Girl Scouts, girls are always counting down to the next adventure she will go on. Maybe it’s artistic. Maybe it programming a robot. Maybe is going to camp or selling Girl Scout Cookies. It may even be providing community service in her town. In Girl Scouts, your daughter will make a bunch of new friends and have a ton of new experiences.

Girls in grades K-12 and their parents are invited to discover more about Girl Scouting. Adult volunteers and leaders are also needed to assist newly formed girl troops.

Girls and their parents/guardians say they choose Girl Scouts because we provide the best leadership development experiences for girls. Volunteers say they choose Girl Scouts because we provide the best training and support and they want to make a difference in girls’ lives. Girl Scouts wants every girl to be so excited about the adventures she’ll have in Girl Scouting that she can hardly wait for it to start!

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Volunteers to help lead troops, train adults, deliver programs and share unique skills are also needed. Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests.

To learn more about joining Girl Scouts, visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois website at: www.gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, contact Cheryl Seidel at 618.899.5205 or Arti Clemon at 618.307.3606.

