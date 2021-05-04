GLEN CARBON – Camping…It’s a Girl Scout tradition! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to offer 14 Resident Camp Sessions and 12 Day Camps throughout our council this summer. Girl Scout Camp gives girls the opportunity to try new adventures, build skills, make new friends, and enjoy the great outdoors. Not a Girl Scout? No problem! Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into their troop experience in the fall. It’s the perfect time to join! Check out these camping opportunities in Waterloo, Edwardsville and Makanda!

Edwardsville Day Camps

Mini STEM Camp

Grades 1-3

June 17-18, 9:00a-3:00p (registration deadline: June 1)

Registration Cost for Girls: $55

Location: Camp Torqua - Edwardsville, IL

Let’s learn about science in the great outdoors! We will explore science in nature while making yummy science-themed snacks and experiments that you can take home to show off to your family. Did we mention rockets?! We will also be launching rockets and looking at the science, technology, engineering, and math that go into designing rockets. Adults, you are welcome to help too – if you volunteer both days your daughter can receive a 50% refund on her camp fee (and you get an awesome shirt!).

STEM Camp IX: Bring on the Sunshine!

Grades 4-12

June 21-25, 9:00a-4:00p (registration deadline: June 1)

Registration Cost for Girls: $110

Location: Camp Torqua - Edwardsville, IL

Join us for a week of STEM camp fun! We will complete the Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey and a Take Action Project. In addition to working on sharpening our observation skills as a citizen scientist we will complete an additional badge, Art in the Outdoors! Join us for an exciting week of hands on activities as we use our creativity to explore nature, engineering, science, and physics. Adults, you are welcome to help too – if you volunteer all 5 days your daughter can receive a 50% refund on her camp fee (and you get an awesome shirt!).

Waterloo Day Camp – Sponsored by Service Unit 211

Mad Scientist

Grades 1-12

June 21-25, 9:00a-4:00p (registration deadline: May 17)

Registration Cost:

Grades 1-8: $40

Tagalongs: $5

Camp Aides (Grades 8-12) and Adult Volunteers: $0

Location: Konarcik Park - Waterloo, IL

Let’s go “mad” for Science! We will shoot rockets, make volcanoes erupt and eat our experiments! Have you ever bent water or made raisins dance? Roll up your sleeves for a week of hands-on science fun! If an adult volunteers for all 5 days of camp, they will be reimbursed the cost of 1 camper at the conclusion of camp.

Resident Camp at Touch of Nature Environmental Center – Makanda, IL

Oh the Places We’ll Go!

Try new things on land, water, and forest along with all the fun traditional camp activities.

Grades 2-3

July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Article continues after sponsor message

Camp’s Got Talent

Explore our camp activities and maybe get the Golden Buzzer – winning a spot at our campfire line-up!

Grades 4-5

July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Going Green

Live in a solar cabin while learning about sustainability and having fun in the great outdoors.

Grades 6-12

July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

CIT I and CIT II

Explore the pathway to camp leadership.

Grades 9-12

July 21-24 OR July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Enchanted Forest

Join us for a magical time full of unicorns, mermaids, and enchanted forests.

Grades 2-3

July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Arrr You Ready Girl Scouts?

Paddle the lake in search of pirate’s booty and hunt down the illustrious whale of Little Grassy Lake.

Grades 4-5

July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$315

Apocalyptic Adventure

Climb sandstone bluffs and paddle out to cliff jump as we leave no woman behind in our pursuit of exploration.

Grades 6-12

July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)

$345

More like this: