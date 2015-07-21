GLEN CARBON – Laura Keiser from Edwardsville was recognized by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois for 11 years of outstanding service to girls at various Girl Scout day camps. For the past 4 years she was the Assistant Day Camp Director and then the Day Camp Director for Collinsville Day camp which was held at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville. In addition, Laura has volunteered at several other day camps throughout the years. “We are so pleased to recognize Laura for her dedication and volunteer leadership skills to ensure so many girls had the opportunity to have a camp and outdoor experience,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “It’s volunteers like Laura who help Girl Scouts provide and affordable and accessible outdoor experience where girls can experience the wonders of nature, explore the natural environment and develop outdoor and leadership skills,” Appoo added.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 14,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant. For more information, please contact Jay Strobel at 800.345.6858, ext. 1108.

