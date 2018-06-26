GODFREY – Girls on Mars? On June 21, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) hosted a STEM program at North Elementary School in Godfrey that explored the idea that humans could use engineering to live on Mars. Nineteen girls from ages 11-14 participated in the “Powered and Pumped Up!” challenge created by NASA’s Glenn Research Center to plan, build, test, and improve a stand-alone solar powered water pump. While developing their hands-on project, girls learned about light intensity, lenses and manipulation of light, and how mirrors can be used to focus energy, along with other scientific concepts. The curriculum ties into current research being conducted by engineers at Glenn Research Center regarding space travel.

GSSI was one of 13 youth-serving agencies in the Midwest to receive a grant to incorporate the NASA program into their summer curriculum. “Powered and Pumped Up!” will also be delivered in Effingham, Carterville and Glen Carbon over the summer. STEM is one of four areas that form the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, along with Outdoors, Life Skills and Entrepreneurship.

This fall, Girl Scouts of the USA pledged to bring 2.5 Million girls into the STEM Pipeline by 2025. The organization also launched new programming that includes 23 new STEM and Outdoor Badges and plans to introduce 18 Cybersecurity badges and a series of Space Science badges over the next two years.

GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

