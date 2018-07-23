EDWARDSVILLE - The Gingham Buffalo was recently named Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for July.

Each month, the Ed/Glen Chamber recognizes an outstanding business in the community. This month they recognized The Gingham Buffalo’s accomplishments and growth over the last five years.

“We are proud of what The Gingham Buffalo has accomplished as a local retailer and loyal chamber member since opening their doors in 2013,” said Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Katie Haas. “Their commitment to innovation, quality and giving back to the community is evidence of a fantastic business."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Gingham Buffalo is co-owned by Edwardsville residents Steve Stewart and Chris Beard. The store, which specializes in unique home furnishings, paints and decorations, first opened in 2013. Since then, they have moved from their original location to downtown Edwardsville and opened a sister store, Where They Roam, last year. Where They Roam is their children-focused shop that is also located in downtown Edwardsville.

“It’s been very exciting to see our business grow from one location, to now having a second store, Where They Roam, and employing a dozen really great employees,” said co-owner Steve Stewart. “Our success has really been a testament to our loyal customer base and personalized customer service. When you run a small business, those relationships are vital. We’re so thankful for the community support and to the Chamber for recognizing our business,” said Stewart.

Beard added that over the last few years, they have seen an increase in customers coming in from other parts of the Metro East and St. Louis. She thinks the store’s business model, which focuses on maintaining small quantities of products and routinely altering the store layout, gives people a reason to make the drive.

“It was surprising to us, once we realized how far out our client base actually stretched,” said Beard. “But I think that’s the beauty of our store. You never know what you will find here, our products are always unique, and I think that appeals to people.”

More like this:

Related Video: