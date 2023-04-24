WOOD RIVER - Freshman Gina Truax has displayed significant potential this track and field season for the East Alton-Wood River High School Oilers.

Gina is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

“Gina has worked very hard, listens to her coaches, and is highly energetic,” EAWR girls track and field head coach Russ Colona said. “To get a record in the second meet is crazy. We usually have to calm her down rather than push her to go, she is so energetic and driven. She has a good competitive spirit and a good nose for the finish line. We are looking forward to seeing how far she can go.”

Gina said she feels she is off to a really great start this season in outdoor track.

“I have not had a lot of supervision in hurdles in middle school and was kind of self-taught,” she said. “Now in high school, the coaches are working with me a lot and I love the more individualized attention. The hurdles are something I have loved since I was jumping over metal fencing as a kid. I love running in general.”

Gina cracked the 300-meter hurdles record of 49.8 when she went 49.2 at the Belleville West Invite and also broke the 55-meter indoor record in 2023. She looks to be successful in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4 x 100, and 4 x 400 relays.

She greatly admires Jayden Ulrich, the shot/discus legend who is now at the University of Indiana, and hopes to go on to get attention like her one day.

“I want to be just like Jayden,” Gina said.

