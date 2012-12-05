

Alton, IL - The Riverbender.com Community Center's popular Christmas Break program will once again offer full days of exciting entertainment for area students this year.

The program called "Gimme A Break!" returns to the Center January 2, 3 and 4, 2013. Not only will teens in grades 6 through 12 enjoy a variety of game tournaments (with prizes), workshops and classes, but this year the program will feature exciting presentations as well.

"America's Got Talent" contestant, Serengeti Steve will fascinate the audience on January 2 with his assortment of scorpions, snakes, spiders, reptiles and more. Not only will teens get to pet a snake or hold an alligator, they just might see Steve's famous act of placing a scorpion in his mouth!

Certified 6th Degree Black Belt Instructor, Sonny Hatten will teach The ABC's of Self Defense on January 3. Fellow Black Belts from Piasa Martial Arts will assist in teaching teens both how to be aware of their surroundings and of course how to block and prevent attacks.



Science certainly won't be boring on January 4 during Nitro Joe's Science Show. Straight from the St. Louis Science Center, Joe will amaze the audience as balloons explode, bubbles flow and creeping fog covers the floor as he demonstrates physical and chemical changes of different gases.

"We're so excited to add to our programming this year with Serengeti Steve, Sonny Hatten and Nitro Joe! These presentations will not only entertain the kids, but they will learn a little something while having fun," explained Michelle Pawloski, Director of Operations for the Center.

Pawloski added workshops will feature robotics, cartoon animation, jewelry making, make a YouTube video, t-shirt design, music "jam session," duck tape crafts, and more. Additional activities will include movie matinees, video game tournaments and "Minute To Win It" games.

Admission cost per day is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The Center will open daily at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Cost of admission includes breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is advised and payment guarantees admission. To register or for more information call (618)

465-9850, ext. 212 or visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter





Sponsors for the program include American Water, Quality Buick, CNB Bank & Trust, Duke Bakery and Serenity Title & Escrow.

The Riverbender.com Community Center offers an after school program to members, grades 6 through 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. During these hours the Center offers a variety of services and entertainment options ranging from homework help, reading programs, and free online tutoring offered in partnership with Hayner Library, to group study, music

and art lessons, video games, movies, contests, and much more. The goal is to inspire, encourage, and provide area youth with an abundance of educational and entertainment opportunities in a safe and affordable environment.

Memberships are available at the price of $20 a year for an individual or $30 a year for a family (two or more students between grades 6-12). For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212.

Applications for volunteers and are always accepted and appreciated.

