GODFREY- For the teachers and staff at Gilson Brown Elementary School, maintaining their students’ engagement in their subjects is incredibly important.

Last Friday, in a special program sponsored by the school’s parent group, the children of Gilson Brown were able to step outside of the classroom and experience their academics in an entirely new perspective.

Principal JoAnne Curvey was extremely excited for Kramer Entertainment’s mobile dome theater to set up in the school’s gymnasium to display educational films for her students.

“All of the videos the students watched are tied to academics,” Principal Curvey said. “For example, our third grade classes just finished studying space, so they went into the dome and watched a film about moons.”

Each and every student from kindergarten through fifth grade were able to get a surround sound, 360-degree educational experience similar to that of an IMAX theater without having to leave their school. Due to the high cost of tickets, some students may have never had the opportunity to see a film in this kind of environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the enclosed dome, an entire class of students can sit and view the films comfortably, which allows them be totally encompassed by the educational videos the company provides about subjects such as social studies, science, space, health, history, oceanography and archaeology.

"It's like a field trip in side of the building," Curvey said.

Students were completely mesmerized by the films, which were projected using a special digital system. Their eyes widened as the objects on the screen flashed by. In some instances, the students actually felt like they were flying through space themselves.

Although this activity is typically tied to incentive programs, Principal Curvey was adamant that she wanted every student to watch a film in the dome no matter what.

“It’s great!” Curvey said. “I wanted all of the children to have the opportunity to experience it.”

More like this: