ALTON - Gilson Brown Elementary has once again stood out as a school that makes learning fun. The faculty and staff have come together to create all hands, interactive learning experiences for the young students.

Recently, Gilson Brown noted the 50th day of school by hosting a “Celebrating 50 Day.”

The purpose of the celebration was not only marking a timely accomplishment in the school year, but to hone in on history and learn about the 1950’s era.

Students, faculty and staff attended school dressed in their favorite 50’s attire. Poodle skirts and white t-shirts filled the classrooms.

“The kindergarten students enjoyed being able to dress up, learn and experience things from the 1950’s,” said Anjie Baumgartner, a kindergarten teacher at Gilson Brown. “Mrs. Green’s 5th grade class even dressed up like car hops with hats and bow ties and served the kindergartners root beer floats.”

The students learned about transportation, technology, trends from the roaring 50’s and compared the differences to what we have now in 2015.

“When we were comparing things back then to now, they were shocked how things were so different back then,” said Baumgartner.

The students favorite part of the day was believably playing games and enjoying special treats and sweets during the party. The students made root beer floats, an predicted whether the ice cream would sink or float.

“For many of the students, they had never listened to 50’s music, so we had a sock hop which they enjoyed,” said Baumgartner.

Although the school has many events and activities throughout the year, this particular day was unique.

“This was the first time doing the 50’s day celebration, but we hope to do it again next year,” said Baumgartner. “We feel like it was a fun day of learning."

