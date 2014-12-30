The Carrollton Hawks defeated the Griggsville-Perry Tornadoes 66-58 on Monday night in the Carrollton Holiday Tournament. The win improves the Hawks record to 8-1 and 3-0 in the tournament. The Tornadoes now go down to 7-3 and are eliminated from winning the tournament at 1-2.

“We got the win and got a couple of free throws when we needed to.” Carrollton head basketball coach Jeff Krumwiede said.

Luke Gillingham was the star man for Carrollton as he continued his impressive form in the tournament with 21 points. The Tornadoes were led by Joe Myers with 18 points, with 10 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

The game was at a high-tempo pace throughout. Griggsville exploded to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter. Carrollton woke up and responded by outscoring the Tornadoes 26-9 from then on to go on top 32-26 at halftime. The Hawks then burst out to a 15-point lead at 49-34 at the end of the third quarter, but Griggsville did not quit. They cut the lead to 61-55, but advanced no further.

“I can’t be satisfied with the way we closed that out after we worked so hard to the get lead back.” Krumwiede said. “We’ve got to work on closing out games better.”

Carrollton will battle the Calhoun Warriors (8-1) in the final game of the last-ever Carrollton Holiday Tournament tonight at 7:35. Griggsville will take on the Beardstown Tigers at 6:00 p.m.

