SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Michael Ross, of Gillespie, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 25, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Ross enlisted as a 68W, Medic, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Ross will be assigned to Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Marion, Illinois.

Ross is a 2016 graduate of Gillespie High School in Gillespie, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Ross will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Ross and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

Spc. James Smith, of New Douglas, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard March 21, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Smith enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and is assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion 130th Infantry based in Litchfield, Illinois.

Smith is a 2011 graduate of Metro Christian Academy in Sorento, Illinois. Smith served 4 years in the Marine Corps as a mechanic prior to his enlistment in the Illinois National Guard.

Smith said he chose the Illinois National Guard because he wanted to continue to serve close to home.

"I don't feel I have done all I can yet," said Smith. "I feel that the guard will give me that opportunity."

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Smith and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

Pvt. Jacob Goodson, of Gillespie, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard March 21, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Goodson enlisted as a 25B, Information Technology Specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Goodson will be assigned to Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 130th Infantry, based in Marion, Illinois.

Goodson is a 2017 graduate of Gillespie High School in Gillespie, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Goodson will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Goodson and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

