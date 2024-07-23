GILLESPIE - Anna Reiniesch, a 39-year-old woman from Gillespie, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to fulfill her final wish of visiting the Tennessee mountains. Reiniesch, who is on hospice care due to liver failure and Stage 5 kidney failure, hopes to make the trip at the end of August.

"I have not been on a vacation or traveled in over 17 years due to my medical issues," Reiniesch shared. "My medical team will be making the arrangements for me to do my dialysis treatments in Tennessee close to where I will be staying."

The donations will cover travel, lodging, and related expenses for the trip. Any remaining funds will go toward funeral and burial costs.

Reiniesch expressed her hopes for the trip, which include visiting Dollywood, spending time with local people and exploring the terrain.

Reiniesch, who has also undergone a heart transplant, noted the importance of having a caregiver and potentially an additional backup person accompany her on the trip. She mentioned the possibility of bringing her service dog, depending on the animal's readiness for travel.

"My money situation is not great due to being on disability so long. Any help is appreciated very much. I would love to mark this off my bucket list," Reiniesch wrote on her GoFundMe page.

To contribute to Reiniesch's fundraiser, click here: GoFundMe

