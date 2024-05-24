GILLESPIE - Each year, National Nurses Week, May 6-12, provides an opportunity for Gillespie Health & Rehab Center in Gillespie to honor its talented and compassionate nurses. While nurses are appreciated throughout the year, this recognition week often features special events to mark their many contributions to the community.

The following week, May 12-18, the center observed National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), which began on Mother’s Day. Sponsored by the American Health Care Association, the week recognizes the important role of skilled nursing care centers in providing specialized care to seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The theme of this year’s NSNCW is Radiant Memories – A Tribute to the Golden Age of Radio. “Like cherished moments shared through music and stories on the radio,” said Kim Sharden, the facility’s CEO/administrator, “skilled nursing centers, residents and staff, contribute to the creation of radiant memories.”

Sharden also noted that, “It is appropriate that National Nurses Week concludes each year on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.” The social reformer and founder of modern nursing led the way not only in professionalizing the field of nursing but in modeling compassionate care, even under the most difficult circumstances.

“Our nurses, through their awe-inspiring blend of competence and compassion, are especially sensitive to residents’ need for one-on-one social connections,” said Sharden. “We are all very grateful for their hard work and continuing commitment.”

Gillespie Health & Rehab Center has been marking the two week-long observances with several special activities and themed dress up days enjoyed by both staff and residents.

About National Nurses Week

To acknowledge the contributions of nurses and call attention to their working conditions, the International Council of Nurses established May 12 as International Nurses Day in 1974. The celebration was extended to a week a few years later, and National Nurses Week was officially born in 1994. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale's birthday. Sponsored and promoted by the American Nurses Association, the week-long event highlights the crucial contributions that nurses make to the community.

About National Skilled Nursing Care Week

National Skilled Nursing Care Week recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s elderly and disabled. Established by the American Health Care Association in 1967, the week-long observance starts each year on Mother’s Day and is celebrated through the following Saturday.

About Gillespie Health & Rehab Center

Gillespie Health & Rehab Center is a 100-bed subacute and skilled nursing facility in Gillespie, Ill., providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care and respite care. Gillespie is hiring: www.gillespiehrc.com/careers. The facility is currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, please contact 217-839-2171 or visit the Gillespie Health & Rehab Center website at www.gillespiehrc.com.

