GLEN CARBON - Matthew Gierer's brace (two goals) were the catalyst as Father McGivney Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 7-0 in a Prairie State Conference boys soccer match Wednesday afternoon at Bouse Road, on the McGivney Campus.

The Griffins found the back of the net five times in the first half as they took all three points over the Oilers.

Besides Gierer's brace, McGivney had strikes from Tanner Garner, Daniel Gierer, Nate McLaughlin and David Means. The seventh goal was an EAWR own goal.

Jackson Podshandley went all the way in goal, only needing to make one save in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 4-4-0 on the season, while the Oilers are now 1-5-1.