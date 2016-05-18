ALTON - State's Attorney Tom Gibbons will be discussing the dangers of heroin with students at Alton Middle School in two separate school assemblies on Thursday.

He will be joined by Coroner Steve Nonn and his Chief Investigator Kelly Rogers, Dr. Kari Karidis, an Assistant Principal at Collinsville High School, and Troy Police Officer Chris Coyne who has served as a D.A.R.E. officer for over 17 years.

The first presentation, beginning at 9:00 a.m., is scheduled for 8th grade students. The second presentation, for 7th grade students, is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

There were 44 confirmed heroin overdose deaths in 2015. Gibbons, Nonn and other law enforcement officials in the region continue to be outspoken in their efforts to raise awareness about the risk and threat of heroin to Metro-East communities. They have spoken to thousands of students as part of that effort and will continue speaking to students throughout Madison County during the next school year.

More information about Alton High School can be found at http://www.altonschools.org/.

