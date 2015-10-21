ALTON - State's Attorney Tom Gibbons will be discussing the dangers of heroin with students at Alton High School in four separate school assemblies this week. He will be joined by Coroner Steve Nonn and his Chief Investigator Kelly Rogers, Dr. Kari Karidis, an Assistant Principal at Collinsville High School, and Troy Police Officer Chris Coyne who has served as a D.A.R.E. officer for over 17 years.

On Wednesday, the first presentation, for freshman students, is set for 9:00 a.m.; the second presentation, for sophomore students, is set to begin at 1:20 p.m. On Thursday, the first presentation, for junior students, is set for 9:00 a.m.; the second presentation, for senior students, is set to begin at 1:20 p.m. Each presentation lasts approximate 90 minutes.

There were 26 confirmed heroin overdose deaths in 2014. Madison County had already surpassed that number with 30 confirmed deaths through July 2015. Gibbons, Nonn and other law enforcement officials in the region continue to be outspoken in their efforts to raise awareness about the risk and threat of heroin to Metro-East communities. They have spoken to thousands of students as part of that effort and will continue speaking to students throughout Madison County during the upcoming school year.

More information about Alton High School can be found at http://ahs.altonschools.org/. Additional information on the Madison County State's Attorney's Office is located at www.madco-sa.org.