SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias released the office’s first ever Modernization & Efficiency Report, detailing the progress made toward achieving his administration’s modernization goals and top efficiency initiatives.

“I took office ready to work for all Illinoisans. I’m proud of the progress we have made and excited for where we are headed,” Giannoulias said. “Our administration has been laser focused on customer-centric initiatives that modernize the office and create an efficient, consistent and streamlined experience for Illinois residents.”

Some of the most notable points of report include:

Article continues after sponsor message

Initiatives

Skip-the-Line – Expanded the appointment system at the state’s busiest DMVs to shorten lines and reduce wait times.

Do-it-Online – Increased online services and eligibility, nearly tripling online transactions to 93,000 per month.

One-Stop-Shop – Redesigned DMV experience and cross-trained employees so customers can access all facility services at one counter.

Self-Service Fast-Lane DMV – Developing a pilot to deploy DMV kiosks at local retailers to reduce average transaction time to two minutes.

E-Notary – Launched an electronic notary portal to allow Illinoisians to notarize documents from their home or office.

E- Titling – Established an electronic Lien and Title (ELT) system to allow the office to record, assign and release vehicle titles electronically.

Facility Services

Senior-Only DMV Centers – Introduced four walk-in only DMV facilities catering specifically to seniors at no-cost to taxpayers.

Consumer Helplines – Established a Senior and Teen helpline dedicated to assisting customers in scheduling behind-the-wheel driving tests.

Online Enhancements

Business Services Searchable Database – Created an online portal to make searching for business information easier.

Business Filings – Upgraded online services to include the ability to dissolve an LLC and for businesses to file and request incorporation documents.

E-Filing – Introduced an E-filing system for the Court-of-Claims, significantly reducing the time it takes to process cases.

Job Portal – Created a job portal, showcasing job opportunities, making it easier to apply for jobs and speeding up the office’s hiring process.

Lobbyist Database – Redesigned the lobbyist database to make it easier to access lobbyist information and monitor activities.

Digital Catalogue –Implemented new software to establish a digital catalogue of materials housed in the Archives Department making them more accessible to the public.



More like this: