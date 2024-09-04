SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the launch of the Lifesaving Education and Awareness on Donation (LEAD) program, enabling high school students to serve as “ambassadors” for the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Program.

As part of the program, the office is partnering with the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to give students the opportunity to gain community service hours by participating.

The program comes amid a disturbing decline among young people – ages 16 to 21 years old – signing up to become organ and tissue donors when they receive their first driver’s license.

Illinois has experienced a 38 percent decrease in the number of new organ donor registrants ages 16 to 21 during the past 10 years, marking a decade-low 32,032 new registrants in 2023. This decrease also follows legislation passed in 2018 that allowed for 16- and 17-year-olds to register, increasing the pool of potential donors.

“Our young people play an essential role in guiding us toward a better future and this program will empower them to spread the message of the importance of registering to become organ and tissue donors and save lives,” Giannoulias said. “This program will generate interest and an urgency that will have an indelible impact on generations to come.”

Community service empowers students to make a real difference in the world around them," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. "Through this partnership with the Secretary of State, we're enabling students to earn service hours while championing the life-saving cause of organ and tissue donation. As ambassadors, they will not only educate others but also inspire a culture of generosity and compassion that will have a lasting impact on Illinois."

Beginning this fall, schools can offer the LEAD program to students. Each participating school is required to designate a faculty member to serve as a program adviser and to work with the office’s regional program coordinator, who will provide virtual training materials, answer any questions and give guidance on successful implementation of training and events.

Students who complete at least 20 hours of approved service activities will earn a certificate from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to commemorate their achievement and service to the lifesaving program.

The program will help spread the message on the importance of organ and tissue donation and allow students to build their own leadership and communication skills while earning community service hours, which some schools require for graduation.

For students not required to complete service hours to graduate, they can apply the community service hours for honor or service societies and note the activity on a college or trade-school admissions application or for future job interviews.

Approved activities include:

Operating organ/tissue donor registration tables in their lunchroom or at a school event.

Planting a tree at a park or community area honoring a donor and/or their family.

Designing a donor-themed float in a parade.

Making small green donor awareness ribbon lapel pins and have everyone wear one for an event or for a school day (green is the color for donor awareness).

Offering to provide a donor message at a church or faith organization.

Writing a newsletter article for the school paper or community newspaper.

Engaging community businesses who have large signs to add a donor message or to have brochures on their counters.

Speaking briefly at a school assembly on the benefits of organ/tissue donation.

The regional program coordinator will work with school advisers to ensure students have access to the materials they need to organize successful events. These include donor brochures and branded small table giveaways such as wristbands, pens, chip clips, key chains and lanyards.

Exceptional service efforts that reach a large audience or display outstanding creativity or initiative will be recognized by the Secretary of State’s office for their effort.

More information on the LEAD program, including how to start a team can be found LifeGoesOn.com or by calling (800) 210-2106.

