SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Secretary of State’s office launched a redesign of its website, making it easier to navigate and adding new functions for services that users can access remotely, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced today.

“The revamped website is more intuitive and prioritizes our most popular programs and services so customers can find the information they want and need faster and more conveniently,” Giannoulias said. “Whether it’s renewing your driver’s license, searching for information about a business or looking for a job, making these changes and adding new functionality to the website reflect our commitment to residents and understanding their needs.”

Along with creating a new and consistent look throughout the website that is easier to view and navigate, other enhancements include:

Simplifying the homepage to prominently feature key services and most frequently sought information.

Consolidating the process of renewing a driver’s license or ID card online by eliminating unnecessary and confusing steps.

Developing a job portal allowing people to search and apply for available Secretary of State positions.

Adding new functionality to Businesses Services that allow users to submit more filings online, including terminating an LLC.

Creating a new Business Entity search function that details more information about all Illinois corporations, LLCs, and other businesses and allows the entity to perform transactions such as ordering a certificate of good standing or filing an annual report.

Enhancing the search function to allow for detailed searches and a reformatted page to display more information about lobbyist activities.

Streamlining the search functions for business entities and lobbyists to allow the user to use the back button on the browser to return to the list of entities generated by the user’s initial search entry. The old website feature took the user back to the original blank search page.

Uploading essential lobbyists’ information maintained by the office to the State of Illinois Data Portal.

Giannoulias emphasized that his office will continue implementing new features on the website in conjunction with the efforts to modernize the office’s antiquated IT infrastructure.

“This is only the beginning,” said Giannoulias. “I hope people explore ilsos.gov to see what services they can conduct online. We will continue modernizing the website and adding capabilities to ensure customers can access the resources they need. We look forward to feedback from the public about their experience with the new functions on the site and incorporating more updates and improvements in the future.”

Giannoulias has spearheaded efforts to modernize the office since taking office in January, and this represents another step in the ongoing process.

