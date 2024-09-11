

SPRINGFIELD Marking National Teen Voter Registration Day, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias reported that nearly 50,000 16- and 17-year-olds have taken advantage of a new law that enables them to pre-register to vote before turning 18.

National Teen Voter Registration Day is a nationwide push to get teens involved in the democratic process, with many communities hosting voter registration drives at local high schools.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The earlier a teen gets registered and involved, the more likely they will stay engaged and continue to vote later in life,” said Giannoulias, whose office issues driver’s licenses and state IDs. “This is an opportunity for teens to cultivate a habit of civic participation that I hope continues for the rest of their lives.”

Last year, the Illinois General Assembly passed a Giannoulias-promoted measure, sponsored by State Senator Julie Morrison (29th District—Deerfield) and State Representative Katie Stuart (112th District—Collinsville), allowing teens as young as 16 to pre-register to vote so that come Election Day, as long as they are 18, they may cast their vote. When teens get their first driver‘s license or state ID, they may fill out a pre-registration application simultaneously. That application is then sent to the Illinois State Board of Elections, where they hold the application until the teen is eligible to vote.

Since the law went into effect in January, 48,555 teens have pre-registered at Illinois DMVs across Illinois when obtaining a driver’s license or State ID.



More like this: