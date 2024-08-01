Metro East library districts are receiving grant funding to help ensure all residents have access to quality resources and programming, Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced.

Libraries throughout the Metro East, serving over 385,000 people, are receiving a combined $828,662 in grants — after eligibility for new technology grant funding was announced earlier this summer.

“Libraries throughout the state must have the resources and financial support they need to provide high-quality materials and programming to Illinois residents,” Giannoulias said. “Libraries serve as centers for lifelong learning and are critical to providing opportunities for children and adults to enrich their lives.”

“Libraries not only offer fun and engaging programming, but they are also key to success and learning at all ages,” said State Senator Christopher Belt (57th District—Swansea). “Investing in our libraries is an investment in our students, our adult learners and our community as a whole.”

“Our libraries are important for our community to access information and grow their knowledge base,” said State Senator Erica Harriss (56th Senate District—Glen Carbon). “Modernizing libraries keeps them up to date with the needs of residents, so they can continue to serve as critical tools in education.”

“Our libraries are foundational to our community and remain so even in age of technology,” said State Representative Jay Hoffman (113th House District—Belleville). “Increasing grant funding to libraries with a special focus on technology access makes sure our libraries can provide services our residents need in formats that work for them.”

“Making sure our libraries remain accessible to all residents is crucial to building a community of life-long learners,” said State Representative Katie Stuart (112th House District—Edwardsville). “I am thrilled to see more funding dedicated to increasing library technology and accessibility.”

“We have seen in our own community how adaptable libraries are and how important it is to maintain access to high quality resources,” said State Representative Amy Elik (111th House District—Alton). “These grants will help our libraries upgrade their technology and accessibility to maintain the highest standard of quality services.

“I am excited our libraries received this funding so they can continue to provide services that benefit our communities and help our students learn,” said State Representative Kevin Schmidt (114th House District—Cahokia Heights). “It’s important all communities have access to high-quality library materials and updated technology.”

The grants included annual per capita and equalization aid grant funding, public library construction grants and one-time newly created technology grants to help libraries most in need to upgrade their technology infrastructure.

Alton — $69,428

Belleville — $90,469

Bethalto — $22,778

Caseyville — $6,492

Cahokia — $116,581

Collinsville — $49,125

Dupo — $9,550

East Alton — $13,975

East Saint Louis $142,426

Edwardsville — $39,809

Fairview Heights — $24,808

Freeburg — $9,000

Glen Carbon — $20,589

Granite City — $58,950

Hartford — $1,759

Lebanon — $6,966

Madison — $17,208

Maryville — $15, 613

Mascoutah — $12,999

Millstadt — $6,049

New Athens — $5,926

O’Fallon — $47,949

Roxana — $2,191

Smithton — $7,759

Venice —$14,724

Wood River — $15, 539

Public Library Per Capita Grants are awarded annually to support local public library services. This year, public libraries received just under $1.50 per person in their service area. Public libraries can use this funding for operational needs, including purchasing materials for their library collections and capital improvements to their facilities.

Equalization Aid funding is awarded under a statutory formula to provide a minimum level of funding when local funding through taxes is too low to meet the service population’s base needs.

Public Library Construction Grant funding allows libraries to address refurbishing and renovation of existing facilities; assure compliance with accessibility standards; and even build new facilities.

Under the new technology grant initiative, eligible public libraries were determined by review of their local tax base in comparison to the population that is served and also the poverty level of the community.

Libraries have two years to expend the technology grants to help fund things such as adding hardware and software, expanding online collections and e-resources, purchasing digital devices and mobile apps, increasing Wi-Fi capacity and internet accessibility, incorporating patron self-checkouts, and assuring ADA compliance for library websites and purchasing adaptive technologies that accommodate service needs for persons with disabilities.

